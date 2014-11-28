Melodic Rock Round-up: January 2015

Harem Scarem: Thirteen

One of the most talented, best-loved and enduring names on the current melodic rock scene, Harem Scarem have a rich, almost three-decade heritage, although the Canadian band are scarcely recognised in the UK. With a gift for timeless songs and a style that doffs its cap at prime-era Def Leppard, they deserve better. After ending a hiatus that began in 2008 with a re-recorded version of their career-defining second album Mood Swings, Thirteen is their first new album in six years. After so long away, frontman Harry Hess claims that the creative process was completely hiccough-free. And, true enough, HS sound like a band in relaxed, confident form as they tap back into a gorgeous signature sound with the dreamy Garden Of Eden and Whatever It Takes, and the band’s groovier, harder-hitting side represented by Early Warning Signs and Troubled Times. Meanwhile, the swoon-inducing Never Say Never and Stardust could both have appeared on Leppard’s love-or-loathe album X – and that’s meant in a good way. Thirteen is just fantastic. (9⁄ 10 )