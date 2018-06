Amazonian brunette Martina Edoff returns with a third helping of glacial, majestically performed Scandinavian AOR. Co-written with a stellar cast that includes Erik Mårtensson of Eclipse/W.E.T., H.e.a.t’s Jona Tee (who also acts as a co-producer and contributes keyboards to the album) and Billy Sheehan, We Will Align is every bit as fresh, bubbly and energetic as its creator.