Black Diamond Heavies founder Mark Porkchop Holder fits right in on Alive’s ragged-arsed roster with this solo debut.

Disappearing is brilliantly untutored, while My Black Name is fuzzy, itchy and paranoid (‘I got no pride and I got no shame, one more black mark on my black name’). To finish, Porkchop plays us out with a mule-kicking Baby Please Don’t Go.