Marco Mendoza belts out the anthemic power pop metal on New Direction

New Direction is the fourth solo album from much-travelled singing bassist Marco Mendoza

By Neil Jeffries
Marco Mendoza: New Direction cover art
Since hooking up with Bill Ward in 1990 and John Sykes in ’93, Marco Mendoza has become the go-to bassist-who-sings for Scott Gorham, George Lynch, Ted Nugent, David Coverdale and more. 

Now, after five years with The Dead Daisies, he releases this fourth solo album. Like its predecessor Viva La Rock (2018), this album rests on a partnership with fast-rising Danish producer Søren Anderson, who also plays guitars and keyboards. 

Anderson has a share in the songwriting, too, and his influence is clear in much of the album’s anthemic powerpop metal, peaking on the superb Shoot For The Stars and also strong on I Just Can’t Get Over You and the funkier Can’t Explain It

Aside from Walk Next To You – a change of pace midway through – the album fair belts along, from the sirens introducing opener Take It To The Limit to the closing title track.

