Man: The Twang Dynasty/Call Down The Moon

It had been 16 years since Deke Leonard and co. had released an album when the sleek driving grooves of 1992’s The Twang Dynasty arrived.

Deke is fulsome and indomitable on the opening A Feather On The Scales Of Justice and Martin Ace (of bass) reaches an early peak with the swaggering Jumpin’ Like A Kangaroo. Songs are wry and unabashed (Women) engagingly energised (twin guitar charged Fast And Dangerous) and keenly reactivate key influences, as on the John Cipollina tributing closer The Wings Of Mercury.

This reissue (7⁄ 10 ) also includes an unexpurgated storming 1994 Glastonbury set over two discs, the band returning to their earliest days to ignite a full flaring conflagration on The Storm, a 1969 original.