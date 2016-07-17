MAKE – Pilgrimage Of Loathing album review

MAKE hail from North Carolina and despite seemingly slipping under the radar, at least in the UK, in their six years of existence, this trio make enough noise to be heard the world over.

Sludged-out doom moves against post-rock to create a progressive element to a record that could otherwise have been one-dimensional. The Somnambulist begins their third full-length, with dynamic movements weighed down in angry, coarse textures.

Two Hawks Fucking is an atmospheric, instrumental piece incorporating ominous, hypnotic rhythms that imbue the track with a ritualistic tone and set it apart from the heat that came before and the filth that follows. Dirt is a crunchy, downtuned menace of a song and MAKE bring forth clean vocals to play against the gritty textures beneath and lift the song beyond sludge. Post-rock elements cascade into closer 0-1 with weightier basslines pushing the track forward into headier territory the further it moves towards finality. Shimmering guitars overlay harsh, desperate cries and Pilgrimage Of Loathing ends with a melancholic, hopeless, aura.