Magnum: On The 13th Day

Bob Catley has the best elocution in rock, which draws attention to Magnum’s earnest but frequently ridiculous lyrics.

On 2011’s The Visitation he advised, ‘Don’t look back when your life’s an empty beige’. Now it’s all about ‘a million souls looking for redemption’.

Signed to the recovering metal label SPV, they’ve cooked up a meaty new rack of anthems on a budget. There are some great, athletic tunes here, like the title track, which smells of Europe, and Shadow Town (of Springsteen), all with a polish reminiscent of their mid-80s synth-driven stuff and enough of a mystical vibe to satisfy those who liked them before.