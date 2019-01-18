Magnum: Live at the Symphony Hall album review

Magnum: Live at the Symphony Hall

Magnum have released quite a few live albums, and this one is among the best of them.

Recorded in their home city of Birmingham, it presents a nice balance between songs from the past decade and more familiar classics.

The band are tight and passionate, while Bob Catley’s vocals cut through with febrile certainty.

And it says a lot about how committed Magnum are to more recent material that tracks like Crazy Old Mothers and When We Were Younger sound as momentous as the timeless How Far Jerusalem or The Spirit. The highlight, though, is the anti-war Don’t Wake The Lion (Too Old To Die Young), still remarkably epic