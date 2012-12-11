Lower Than Atlantis: Changing Tune

With this third full-length in three years, no one can accuse Lower Than Atlantis of resting on their laurels, especially given the overwhelming acclaim of Far Q’s melodic punk tunes and World Record’s more crafted alt-rock.

Now with major label support in tow, the quartet stick to the same formula that has brought them such adulation, with Love Someone Else and Something Better Came Along boasting succinct bursts of melodic clout over raucous attitude. The more restrained Move Along still packs a punch, and as ever Mike Duce’s nonchalant vocals and sardonic lyrics add substance to the likes of Cool Kids.

It doesn’t always hit the mark. Wars With Words and PMA are scattered with moments of soaring highs but fall short of the calibre set elsewhere; the welcome low-end riff of Normally Strange is a welcome nod to their hardcore roots, but seems out of place while the acoustic Scared Of The Dark is little more than a change of pace mid-album. LTA have yet another towering collection of hits in their arsenal.