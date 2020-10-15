Low Cut Connie: Private Lives deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Like Jerry Lee Lewis and Ben Folds before him, Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner, backed by an ever-changing cast of supporting characters, has built his reputation on beating seven bells out of his long-suffering piano during their kinetic live shows.

But despite a party-band reputation, there are tears of a clown soaking Private Lives. Slathered in soul and taking rhythmic cues from the birth of rock’n’roll, it’s a collection of portraits of all-American fuckups, lives that are frayed around the edges and unravelling rapidly.

Tearful state-of-the-nation piano ballad Look What They Did, clearly influenced by Elton John, aces the present with a resigned sadness (‘Look how they built up the dream, and now they’re tearing it down’), while the beautifully vulnerable Help Me roots for day-to-day survival, for seeking out the light, in a cruel and indifferent world.

It’s this latter sense of indefatigable positivity that shines through, a sense of togetherness engendered by a celebration of classic, no-nonsense rock’n’roll.