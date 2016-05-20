Lock And Key – Peaceless album review

It’s been two years since Lock And Key unleashed their The Divide EP, but these Midlands hardcore bruisers look set to reaffirm their status with the release of their debut full-length album.

Peaceless is a 40-minute joyride of ferocious hardcore that melds fervent melodies and vein-popping belligerence seamlessly. The ominous, dirge-like thump of opener Hostile and breakdown-heavy Burning Bridges set the tone for what’s to follow as the five-piece dip into thrash territory.

Frontman Rich Lardner’s ability to alternate between acerbic and gritty clean vocals on tracks like Unclear State Of Mind and No Justice helps retain that pummelling aggression, but those impromptu melodic sensibilities will undoubtedly make this band’s sound more accessible. Aside from the Hatebreed-tinged No Acceptance, a glorious curveball lamenting the perils of being musical outcasts, it’s fair to say that Lock And Key rarely deviate from the hardcore path. But there are enough crunching riffs and machine-gun rhythms on to appease the most hardened naysayer. The pit beckons and it’s a vitriol-soaked one at that.