Lizzies: Good Luck

Possibly named after the all-girl street gang from The Warriors, this Spanish four-piece excel at delivering the rousing glory days 80s heavy metal with a backbone of late 70s NWOBHM groove.

Filled with anthemic hooks and vitality that puts the fun back into proceedings whilst still packing a punch, Good Luck, recorded and produced by Ola Ersfjord (Dead Lord, Tribulation, Primordial) is clearly a true labour of love.Once again Ola has expertly captured a freshness and hunger for great melodies and expertly crafted compositions, whilst harnessing the vitality and strength of the band’s powerful live performances.

The buzz Lizzies created at the proving grounds of Live Evil and Muskelrock firmly cemented their credentials in the minds of the diehard fan base of attendees, and has made Good Luck a highly anticipated debut among devotees of the underground.

Core elements of high-pitched wailing vocals, fist-pumping tempos and some truly blazing lead guitars boil over to make up a strong collection of songs delivered with passion and skill, proving that Lizzies certainly deliver the goods.