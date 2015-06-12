LIVE: Rock Goddess

The sound is bad. And while we’re being negative… erm, that’s it, actually. Because 32 years after the original Rock Goddess line-up last played together, the trio show they’ve a future that transcends nostalgia.

Opening with Satisfied Then Crucified, the set mostly features a combination of songs from the band’s 1983 debut album plus material expected to feature on the upcoming Unfinished Business, although there are a couple of nods to their second album, Hell Hath No Fury.

It’s energetic, raw rock’n’roll. Julie Turner has an easy, fluent action on drums, while Tracey Lamb shows herself to be an accomplished bassist. Leading the way is Jody Turner, a chirpy frontline character who has vocal depth and command, complemented by some gritty guitar tantrums. And the three have a natural, incisive connection, not only between themselves, but also with the fans, many of whom were probably pressed close to the stage back in 1983.

The best moments come with set closer Heavy Metal Rock’n’Roll – bombastically barmy as ever – and first encore My Angel. But quite why the band choose to finish off with Make My Night, which they’d already done, is slightly puzzling. However this is a night of celebration. Rock Goddess are back for more. And the years just melt away.