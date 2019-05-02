Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul: Summer Of Sorcery album review

Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul: Summer Of Sorcery Communion

Party Mambo!

Love Again

Vortex

A World Of Our Own

Gravity

Soul Power Twist

Superfly Terraplane

Education

Suddenly You

I Visit The Blues

Summer Of Sorcery

The vintage Born To Run wall of sound towers like the Empire State Building over Steve Van Zandt’s first album of original material since 1999, with New York City’s beleaguered multi-racial spirit crackling under its foundations.

Of course, Van Zandt’s been busy these past 20 years – as Bruce’s E Street Band lieutenant, Tony Soprano’s consigliere, and star of Lilyhammer, in between activities as DJ, producer and larger-than-life rock’n’roll activist.

Back in the saddle as bandleader, his tangible labour of love defiantly captures old-school New York’s cross-pollinating melting pot with rich infusions of Latin (Party Mambo), blues (I Visit The Blues), blaxploitation (Vortex), classic rock’n’roll (Superfly Terra Plane), Southside Johnny And The Asbury Jukes (Soul Power Twistin’) and still making a social point on Education.

The widescreen, even over-the-top production is delightfully Spectoresque, pumped with brass and backing singers, going the whole sonic skyscraper hog on Communion and an epic title track. It’s a bonus that this unashamed celebration of endangered music and city life also makes a great party soundtrack.