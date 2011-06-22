Little Barrie: King Of The Waves

A prodigiously talented session guitarist called upon by everyone from Paul Weller to Morrissey, and who currently moonlights in Primal Scream’s live band, Barrie Cadogan has been sidetracked from listening to his own muse for far too long.

Four years on from second album Stand Your Ground, the follow up, produced by Edwyn Collins, suggests he may finally get his opportunity to emerge from the shadows.

The propulsive drive of Precious Pressure and Now We’re Nowhere combine the garage crunch of The Creation with the spooked rumble of Link Wray, while nods to everyone from Funkadelic to The Cramps come with Cadogan’s guitar virtuosity to the fore; a blazing Jeff Beck aware that time is running out for his own ambition.

As he sighs in Dream To Live: ‘Won’t somebody show me where the action is?’