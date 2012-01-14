Lionsex: Get It

With names like Jef Leppard and hair channelling a wannabe Mötley Crüe – oh, and the fact that the band’s called Lionsex – you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Milton Keynes-based band were another tongue-in-cheek Steel Panther style affair.

Furthermore, they cite a frankly confusing bunch of bands as influences, from Marilyn Manson to Metallica. Ignore the questionable styling and statements, focus entirely on the music, and essentially what you’ve got is commercial yet classic pop rock, flanked by deep, gruff vocals that could belt out southern rock, but are also surprisingly suited to Lionsex’s brand of rock.

Aside from the ballad Bringing Back The Heartache there is little variation in sound, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing if you like your rock polished, poppy and catchy, with first single Nobody Said It Was Gonna Be Easy boasting mainstream hit potential.

One for the party playlist, we reckon.