Let's Talk Daggers: A Beautiful Life

Known in the UK underground as erratic experimentalists, the Eastbourne trio have harnessed their unhinged, bonkers brand of hardcore into 40 minutes of kitchen sink-tossing mayhem.

While the record never goes completely off the rails like IWrestledABearOnce, the disjointed, ADHD attitude (with the odd appearance of a brass section and something resembling a carnival in Carvery Vibes) is just joyous to behold.

It’s the sound of three mates walking into a practice room and making their ideas heard loudly through an array of instruments. The mainstream isn’t even a blip on the radar for this three-piece; they’re too weird and frantic to be accepted outside of the most ardent and eclectic music fans.

No big choruses, no ballads, it has the structure of a blind child Sellotaping cacti together, but it works. Metal needs more trumpets.