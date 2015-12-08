Trending

Let's Talk Daggers: A Beautiful Life

Like your first driving lesson, Let’s Talk Daggers’ debut LP changes gears by suddenly skipping from first to fifth to third in the blink of an eye.

By Metal Hammer 

TODO alt text

Known in the UK underground as erratic experimentalists, the Eastbourne trio have harnessed their unhinged, bonkers brand of hardcore into 40 minutes of kitchen sink-tossing mayhem.

While the record never goes completely off the rails like IWrestledABearOnce, the disjointed, ADHD attitude (with the odd appearance of a brass section and something resembling a carnival in Carvery Vibes) is just joyous to behold.

It’s the sound of three mates walking into a practice room and making their ideas heard loudly through an array of instruments. The mainstream isn’t even a blip on the radar for this three-piece; they’re too weird and frantic to be accepted outside of the most ardent and eclectic music fans.

No big choruses, no ballads, it has the structure of a blind child Sellotaping cacti together, but it works. Metal needs more trumpets.