This rock band just let fans pick their concert’s setlist – while they were performing onstage

Something like this has never happened before. Leprous are headlining Manchester prog metal festival Radar tonight, and they’ve brought all the bells and whistles needed for the job, from a dazzling lighting rig to 30-plus well-rehearsed songs. There’s only one wrinkle: the Norwegian art rockers have no idea what their setlist will be.

Leprous’ Sunday-night spot was announced as a ‘real-time song request’ concert, which lets the audience pick via show of hands what should be played next as the gig proceeds. It’s something they’ve attempted only once before, and even then it was during a pandemic-era livestream. If poorly prepared, it could hinder the reputation of one of the most consistently impressive live acts in progressive and alternative music.

Fortunately, the six-piece haven’t just honed dozens of their own songs for the occasion – vocalist Einar Solberg has the charisma to control the crowd during a potentially unruly selection process. Intermittently he offers them four songs to pick from, the one that gets the most hands winning, and his banter is effortless while the band ready themselves. “Do you need another 20 minutes?” he jokingly jabs as guitarist and fellow founder Tor Oddmund Suhrke tunes up.

The populism means some rarities and spectacles are teased but go unplayed. They include a cover of Massive Attack masterpiece Angel, not to mention all songs from early-career cult classic Bilateral. However, some novelties sneak through. Contaminate Me ends the set in lieu of usual finale The Sky Is Red, thrusting Radar back to 2013 album Coal, when Leprous began to transition from maximalist prog to a more hook-driven approach.

Whether the band are looking back or offering cuts from upcoming album Melodies Of Atonement, though, they’re as awe-inspiring to watch as ever. Fan favourite The Price is dispensed early and has spotlights twitching with every synth note, whereas Silently Walking Alone’s electro-rock crescendos are intensified by bursts of white from the drum riser. The audio mix is crystalline and, with newcomer Harrison White assuming Solberg’s former role at the keyboard, the singer gets to dart around the stage like a dog with zoomies.

Will the ‘real-time song request’ format catch on? At this juncture, it’s hard to judge. It requires artists to be freshly rehearsed in almost all of their back-catalogue (which is rarer than many assume), as well as a frontperson confident enough to keep their crowd in check. Yet, there’s certainly an allure to the unpredictability of it all – and, for Leprous, it’s maintained their standing as one of avant-rock’s most enthralling live bands.

LEPROUS - Slave (Live At Rockefeller Music Hall) - YouTube Watch On

Leprous setlist: Radar Festival, Manchester, UK – July 28, 2024

Have You Ever?

The Price

The Valley (chosen over Illuminate, Third Law and Restless)

Silently Walking Alone

Castaway Angels (chosen over On Hold, Out Of Here and Moon)

The Flood (chosen over I Lose Hope, The Cloak and Acquired Taste)

Atonement

Alleviate (chosen over Distant Bells, Bonneville and The Last Milestone)

From The Flame

Mirage (chosen over Angel, Stuck and Echo)

Below

Slave

Contaminate Me (chosen over The Sky Is Red, Nighttime Disguise and Forced Entry)