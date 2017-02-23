Leopold & His Fiction - Darling Destroyer album review

Although now living in San Francisco, Daniel James (aka Leopold) is Detroit born and bred, an essential grounding that rears like an over-active electric pylon at a summer picnic in the roughhouse garage-blues and transcendental soul of his high-impact fourth album.

Beginning 10 years ago as a duo (which, along with James’s throat-abusing yelp, conjures inevitable comparisons with homeboy Jack White), Leopold frequently reach a rare zenith in their procession of tortured soul, sweet reflection and block-rocking hoodoo drama, particularly on the testifying catharsis of I’m Caving In. As finalé, Bob Dylan’s If You Gotta Go, Go Now serves as well-deserved release.

Glazed in Detroit energy and exposed nerve ends, there’s a highly original talent refusing to be tamed here.