Leopold & His Fiction - Darling Destroyer album review

Kick out the jams, the next generation

Although now living in San Francisco, Daniel James (aka Leopold) is Detroit born and bred, an essential grounding that rears like an over-active electric pylon at a summer picnic in the roughhouse garage-blues and transcendental soul of his high-impact fourth album.

Beginning 10 years ago as a duo (which, along with James’s throat-abusing yelp, conjures inevitable comparisons with homeboy Jack White), Leopold frequently reach a rare zenith in their procession of tortured soul, sweet reflection and block-rocking hoodoo drama, particularly on the testifying catharsis of I’m Caving In. As finalé, Bob Dylan’s If You Gotta Go, Go Now serves as well-deserved release.

Glazed in Detroit energy and exposed nerve ends, there’s a highly original talent refusing to be tamed here.