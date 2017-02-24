Lecherous Gaze - One Fifteen album review

Punk means different things to different people. For some it’s taking a flamethrower to parliament and sticking your middle finger up to conformity; to others it’s “refusing to comb your hair, and partying with your friends” – at least that’s what the footnotes to Lecherous Gaze’s third album assert. The Oakland rockers might not be the type to take a dump outside Starbucks but their no-messing riffy rock is punk in a fun way. Think The Stooges meets Valient Thorr. It’s not a wild departure from 2014’s Zeta Reticuli Blues; the difference comes through in the clean, polished licks of the guitars that soar and widdle away on the opening title track and carry the album through on a wave of good-time jamming.

Although it might not be as fuzzy as the predecessor, the gnarled delivery of Zaryan Zaidi, who croons lyrics like a boozy hobo lurking outside the offie, means that One Fifteen smacks of debauchery, harnessing a rebellious aesthetic that has the veneer of a mob in it for the laughs.