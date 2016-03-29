Landscapes: Modern Earth

Having floated around the UK melodic hardcore scene for well over half a decade now, Landscapes have finally unleashed album number two.

Their tendency to let the music build and swell naturally is evident throughout the 11 tracks contained within Modern Earth, and once the record’s claws sink in they don’t let go easily. The stirring, strained vocals straight from the heart and larynx of Shaun Milton soar over the rolling drums and chaotic guitars that create enough of a racket for Modern Earth to owe as much to the anthemic punk of Against Me! as it does the emotive hardcore of Bastions.

With gruff, aggressive vocals intertwined with powerful screams and a post-metal ethos, Modern Earth is perfect for a short cathartic release but it lacks in real songs. The moments of sheer passion and fervour are stifled with everything feeling slightly damp – to misquote Nigel Tufnel, “It’s one less, isn’t it?”

Amongst the near-dozen songs, there isn’t one that remains in the psyche long enough to make a lasting impression other than “turn it up loud.”