Kris Dollimore: No Ghosts In This House

Dollimore’s axeman-for-hire credentials have served him well over the last 25 years, initially as part of tough nut R&B merchants The Godfathers, but also in the employ of The Damned, Johnny Thunders, Adam Ant and Del Amitri.

On his third solo album, he returns to his first love, fashioning a collection of mostly acoustic blues that perfectly shows off the delicacy and dexterity of his guitar playing.

The opening brace of Where I Belong and Worry drip with delta authenticity – Dollimore’s taut slide moves dancing around on the former, a vocal growl owing a debt to John Hiatt, but with the more plaintive voice of Robert Plant on the latter.

Elsewhere, he’s in more frivolous mood on the jaunty ragtime of West Coast Blues and explores Latino motifs on Dias De Los Meurtos, with the same sense of space and atmosphere as Ry Cooder.