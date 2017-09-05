Koyo - Koyo album review

Trending

Prog and shoegaze collide on the Leeds band’s thrilling debut

With influences ranging from Led Zep and Alice In Chains to Radiohead and even Paul Simon, this promising band deliver a big, dramatic, psych-soaked sound with a texture that owes much to My Bloody Valentine, and even A Northern Soul-era Verve.

This, their debut album, was recorded at the studio of former Hawkwind member Dave Anderson, and there’s a fittingly cosmic sweep to Koyo’s melodic anthems (Strange Bird In The Sky, Jettisoned), plus a dash of Pink Floyd’s experimentalism (sprawling single Tetrachromat is tempered with a very Dick Parry sax solo). Elsewhere you might hear the avant-rock of the Mars Volta, even Mansun, and Koyo can do 80s-inflected funk-pop too (Lost In The Kingdom). Jacob Price’s well-judged keyboards and programming add a 21st-century sheen, and guitarist/vocalist Huw Edwards is an appealing presence, hitting the sweet spot between rawk heft Release) and indie vulnerability (Jouska is just gorgeous).

Overall it’s a tantalising calling card, and the word is they’re killer live too.