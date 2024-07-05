You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Why's it taken eight albums for German rockers Kissin’ Dynamite to come up with this title? It seems like a bit of a no-brainer, really.

Aptly enough, the opening title track does exactly what its title says, and surely presents plenty of pyrotechnic potential for the stage show. As a kick-off detonation it couldn’t do a better job, setting the scene for what the band does so well - delivering 80s-style hard rock designed to bother stadia the world over.

KISSIN' DYNAMITE - My Monster (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

From My Monster and the nostalgia-fuelled Raise Your Glass to The Devil Is A Woman and When The Lights Go Out, memorable hooks abound and no opportunity for an anthemic chorus is ignored.

And just for a bit of variety, closer Not A Wise Man finds the band breaking out the acoustic guitars for a bit of a romantic singalong. Strike a match and light that fuse.