Why's it taken eight albums for German rockers Kissin’ Dynamite to come up with this title? It seems like a bit of a no-brainer, really.
Aptly enough, the opening title track does exactly what its title says, and surely presents plenty of pyrotechnic potential for the stage show. As a kick-off detonation it couldn’t do a better job, setting the scene for what the band does so well - delivering 80s-style hard rock designed to bother stadia the world over.
From My Monster and the nostalgia-fuelled Raise Your Glass to The Devil Is A Woman and When The Lights Go Out, memorable hooks abound and no opportunity for an anthemic chorus is ignored.
And just for a bit of variety, closer Not A Wise Man finds the band breaking out the acoustic guitars for a bit of a romantic singalong. Strike a match and light that fuse.