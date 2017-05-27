Kingdom Of Giants - All The Hell You've Got To Spare album review

The increasingly saturated marketplace that followed The Great Metalcore Explosion of the mid-00s has made it easy for bands to disappear, Homer Simpson-like, into the bush of an increasingly saturated market. While Kingdom Of Giants are doing nothing new, All The Hell You’ve Got To Spare is a compelling blend of everything that came before it. Inexplicably boasting six members (two guitarists should be plenty, unless you’re Iron Maiden – and KOG are certainly not), the Californian crew are throwing everything at the wall here – guest rappers, hair metal guitar widdling, beatdowns, industrial influences – and while not all of it sticks, the end result is infinitely more compelling than it has any right to be. It’s poppy, for sure, but they just about land the balance between hardcore bounce and sheer, anthemic heft. There’s nothing here that hasn’t been done before, but fans of bands like Northlane and latter-day BMTH will find plenty to enjoy.