King Mud: Victory Motel Sessions

King Mud is Van Campbell of Black Diamond Heavies and Freddy J IV from Left Lane Cruiser, and this side-project, recorded in Los Angeles with guitarist Parker Griggs of Radio Moscow, is every bit as filthy as the name suggests.

This is blues rock at its most ramshackle, a tangled, fanged ratking of a thing, rusty guitar licks scraping against bin-bottom and bottle-top percussion with a sleepy, gruff, stoner drawl just about holding it all together like an unravelling and threadbare piece of twine.

In other words, it sounds like it was a total blast to record, the pair lamenting the friends who smoked their stash and the women who cause them grief. Listen, enjoy, and apply generous amounts of bleach afterwards.