King Kurt: Zulu Beat

A psychobilly combo out of south London who ran their course through the 1980s and featured horns in addition to the standard guitars, KK had a crude line in abusive craziness and made a couple of albums and a handful of singles for Stiff, one of which, Destination Zululand, made the lower reaches of the UK chart.

Dare I call them Captain Beefheart’s inept country cousins? And suggest the following they amassed was, in part, attracted by stage antics that incorporated eggs, flour, beer, grass skirts and audience participation?

Certainly enough folk loved them for Secret to feel it viable to release this two-disc CD/DVD set of a 2003 reunion show, recorded at the Brighton Concorde. Who knew?