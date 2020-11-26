King King's Maverick is a superlative demonstration of songwriting prowess

King King: Maverick deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

With studio album number five, British blues rockers King King deliver yet another superlative demonstration of songwriting prowess – a bit of Free here, a smidge of early Whitesnake there, a soupçon of Bad Company for good measure – led from the front by guitarist/ vocalist Alan Nimmo.

Recorded with a new line-up, Maverick nevertheless sounds like a band that’s been together forever, with cohesive performances meshing together perfectly across the entire 10 tracks.

If there’s any specific change to speak of, it’s probably a gentle shift away from overt blues into more classic rock territory – a bit more Thunder, perhaps – but otherwise it’s business as usual.

The ballads By Your Side and When My Winter Comes are excellent, while the vibe on Fire In My Soul, Never Give In, Dance Together, I Will Not Fall and One World is one of defiance and heartfelt optimism. Possibly their best record yet.

Maverick bundles including signed albums and coloured vinyl are available at the band's webstore.