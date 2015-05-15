King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Quarters

Anyone convinced that the ingestion of mind-altering substances stunts the creative process plainly hasn’t heard these Melbourne oddballs. Swift on the heels of last year’s freakbeat-heavy fifth album, I’m In Your Mind Fuzz, comes its follow-up, Quarters.

Consisting of four tracks all lasting exactly ten minutes and ten seconds, it’s designed to cement their trippy credentials. However, while there’s plenty of self-indulgent noodling (God Is In The Rhythm; the final section of Infinite Rise) compensation comes with their adventurous spirit.

The River ripples with woozy acid-rock riffage, while closer Lonely Steel Sheet Flyer is the sound of The Brian Jonestown Massacre lost in the souks of Marrakech.

This is no place to start an investigation of their warped genius – that’s Mind Fuzz – but ideal background music for those who like their dinner parties laced with psilocybin./o:p