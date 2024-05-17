You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Kerry King was the founding guitarist with Slayer, and one of the chief architects of the thrash metal mainstays' sound over their 38-year career. So no prizes for guessing who this long-gestating solo album – begun in 2020 but delayed, inevitably, by the pandemic – sounds like. Spoiler: it's not Journey.

Yet From Hell I Rise is more than just a retread of past glories. Part of the credit goes to Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda, whose vicious performance consciously avoids referencing Slayer's Tom Araya on the title track and the anti-war Trophies Of The Tyrant.

But this is King's show, and it sounds like he had more fun writing these songs than he had in years with his former band. Diablo stomps in on an almighty riff and a barrage of drums, while Where I Reign is an explosion of punk-edged fury.

Where Slayer's unexpected reunion later this year leaves King's solo career remains to be seen. It would be a shame if it was sidelined, because From Hell I Rise is the sound of a guitarist serving notice that he's still one of the kings of thrash, with or without his other band.