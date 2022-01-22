Keb' Mo' shines across the styles on Good To Be

Although Keb Mo's sound is steeped in Delta Blues, he grew up in Compton, a California city commonly associated with gangsta rap. Whilst recording Good To Be, Mo purchased and renovated his childhood home there, alternating between California and his current base in Nashville, Tennessee.

The influence of both cities can be heard as pedal steel guitars chime over a reflective lyric on Good To Be (Home Again), one of several tracks offering a feelgood fusion of blues and contemporary country.

The Medicine Man offers an earthier hybrid of similar elements, as the Old Crow Medicine Show complement Mos slide guitar skills with boisterous harp and fiddle.

Sunny And Warm appears to nod lyrically to the balmy California climate over a smooth blend of pop and jazz, countered by Dressed Up In Blue’s late-night feel. Mo’s resonant vocals and articulate guitar work shine across the styles.