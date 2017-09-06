Kadavar - Rough Times album review

The endless stream of Mittel-European bands that have rolled off the stoner metal production line in the last decade puts Volkswagen to shame. Berlin’s Kadavar have always been the equivalent of a VW Golf: reliable but dull.

Until now. Where its predecessors were as thrilling as a Sunday drive to the seaside, the trio have souped up their engine on album number four. The loud bits are louder, the fuzzy bits are fuzzier and, in the case of Die Baby Die and Tribulation Nation, there are tunes that have the good grace to actually stick around in the hippocampus. They’ll still never win a Grand Prix, but at least they’ve got off the starting grid.