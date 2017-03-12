Junius - Eternal Rituals For The Accretion Of Light album review

While some see the term ‘post-metal’ as a wanky genre for hipsters, bands like Junius are proving the naysayers wrong. Channelling post-punk to symphonic to electronica to industrial, the third full-length from the Boston movement is a wondrous journey down rabbit holes and inside the minds of four art-rock enthusiasts. The ethereal, ghostly overtones control everything from the synths and guitar lines to the whispered vocals, which perfectly juxtapose the colossal soundscapes of triumph and melancholy. The concepts of spirituality and dreams form the spine of the record, often taking a despondent turn before a dopamine-charged cathartic release. Experimenting with structure and sound, Junius’s tangential approach can switch from brooding intensity to a stomping groove to ambient electronica in the space of a song. They even experiment with vocal styles, taking cues from Chino Moreno and Morrissey. With music so diverse and lyrics like twisted poetry, Eternal Rituals… puts other bands into perspective when it comes to creating art. It could be a bit heavier, though.