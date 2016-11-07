John Lennon and Yoko Ono - Reissues album review

No one understood the gaps between commercial music and experiment more than Yoko Ono (New York art) and her collaborator John Lennon (world-famous pop star). Their first record together, Two Virgins (5⁄ 10 ), released in ’68, is still far from easy listening, being tape collage, random sounds and the first appearance of Yoko’s from-nowhere stormy squall.

On their second collaboration, Life With The Lions (5⁄ 10 ) – recorded at a time when, in the midst of mass media hatred, Yoko One lost her baby – there’s anger and sadness in the emotion (the self-explanatory Baby’s Heartbeat is almost impossible to listen to), and there’s also a rage that’s absent from the contemporaneous Beatle single The Ballad Of John And Yoko.