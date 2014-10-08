Jerry Lee Lewis: Rock And Roll Time

Sometimes an old legend plus a heavy guests list album induces foreboding, as if one is celebrating a career while the protagonist is still just above ground. But Jerry Lee Lewis is in great vocal and piano form throughout; there’s no sign of him heading for the terminal gate just yet.

Southern country blues reigns with Keith Richards and Ron Wood smearing grease over Chuck Berry’s Little Queenie; Neil Young and Ivan Neville add high, lonesome backing to a crackling Bright Lights, Big City; Jerry plays guitar on Johnny Cash’s Folsom Prison Blues; and Doyle Bramhall lets rip on Skynyrd’s Mississippi Kid.

Top moment is Shelby Lynne’s duet on Here Comes That Rainbow Again. The whole damn album’s as sweet as a pecan nut.