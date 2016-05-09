Jane Lee Hooker: No B!

Concerned that there’s not enough ass-kicking female artists in 21st century blues? Well, here’s five in one band. On this, Jane Lee Hooker’s debut record, this superbly named all-female New York fivesome present their calling card – raw and explosive blues that’s dripping in soul.

Opener Wade In The Water is full of snarling attitude and backroom bar-blues licks, while Mean Town Blues has a rip-roaring 70s AC/DC vibe that Bon Scott would have given his left arm to leer over. There are sultry 12-bars aplenty here, but with plenty of sting in the tail, thanks to the sublime guitar work from Tina ‘T-Bone’ Gorin and Tracy Hightop, while frontwoman Dana ‘Danger’ Athens roars and rages to thrilling effect. They even nail a ballad, in the form of Free Me, which echoes The Black Crowes at their reflective best. No B!, indeed.