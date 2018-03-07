Imperial State Electric - Anywhere Loud album review

Fronting Sweden’s legendary Hellacopters until they crashed in 2008, singer-guitarist Nicke Andersson started his long-planned solo album before deciding to form another band instead. Calling it Imperial State Electric, he brought in guitarist Tobias Egge, bassist Dolf de Borst and drummer Thomas Eriksson, who continued enthusiastically the high-energy rock‘n’roll that drew his previous band alongside heroes such as the MC5, tempered with a nod to American radio slickness.

Anywhere Loud presents 23 full-pelt ditties from their five albums, covering the period from 2010’s self-titled debut to 2016’s All Through The Night, plus rambunctious covers of the Dead Boys’ Sonic Reducer and The Kids’ This Is Rock ‘N’ Roll.