Ignite: A War Against You

Ignite are a refreshingly honest punk rock band who care little for image and a lot for message.

As well as using music as a means of enforcing change, they also ensure that it is catchy, positive and timeless. During their recent six-year pause, bandmembers have played with Pennywise, Strife, Into Another and Nations Afire and, perhaps thusly, this album feels particularly fresh and ready to challenge the definition of melodic hardcore.

Reunited with producer Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Pennywise) for the third time, A War Against You is a proud, strident album packed with memorable songs. Lyrics touch on bullying, media corruption, racism and the insanity of war. Zoli Téglás’s opening vocals seem a pitch higher than in previous albums and the underlying nod to 80s rock gods is definitely dialled up. The result is a ton of really great choruses.

Where I’m From is achingly euphoric, and The Suffering shows their feisty punk attitude in all its glory. This is a spirited album from a band in no danger of running out of songs any time soon.