Hoaxbane: Messengers Of Change

Founded after a chance meeting in an old World War II bunker in Berlin and forged by their mutual political ideologies, black metal duo Hoaxbane’s debut album attempts to expose the manipulation of mainstream media while also aiming to promote individualism. Both are admirable goals, but unfortunately the band’s intentions fail to have any real impact as the music on this nine-track opus doesn’t add anything new to the genre.

That’s not to say that Messengers Of Change isn’t an enjoyable romp, though; in fact the record is a bestial blast of Belphegor-indebted black metal that rarely pauses for breath.

Diagnose Wahnsinn is a primal offering full of powerhouse drumming and a sick riff which calls to mind Slayer’s Black Magic, Erotic Asphyxiation is a ferocious, death-informed neck-bothering affair and the chugging, hook-laden final track Versager Der Evolotion closes strongly, but ultimately there’s not enough flair or originality to back up the album title.