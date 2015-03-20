Hawk Eyes: Everything Is Fine

After three years that have seen an EP and several festival and support shows, Leeds’ Hawk Eyes have finally made good on the jagged promise of 2010’s Modern Bodies and the aptly named Ideas that followed it two years later.

Everything Is Fine is a bullish coming together of musical totems as disparate as The Fall and Therapy? – disjointed, angular (an overused term, but appropriate here) and thrillingly held together by Paul Astick’s vibrant melodies and oblique lyrics.

They’re equally compelling in the rueful yet charged Die Trying (‘Eight broken bones/Will you carry me home’) or the thunderous refrain of TFF./o:p