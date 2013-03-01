Hardcore Superstar: C'mon Take On Me

When it comes to conjuring up the perfect blend of hard rockin’ metal and Scandinavian sleaze, Hardcore Superstar have the skills to make it so. The quirky wildcard opener Cutting The Slack throws caution to the wind with its circus theme and nod to 70s prog but fear not because these Swedes haven’t forgotten how to write catchy party anthems.

C’mon… has an even more retro feel than previous offerings with its catchy harmonies, smooth licks and a motley crew of classic influences from The Quireboys to Alice Cooper, GN’R to AC/DC. This 12-track is packed with feelgood tunes and knowing lyrics; it has such a warm sound, it’s practically got its own pulse.

OK, so the lads have never really been able to replicate their classic crowd-pleaser We Don’t Celebrate Sundays but there’s plenty to get stuck into. From the Skid Row-alike Are You Gonna Cry Now to the Hanoi Rocks sensibilities of Too Much Business, this is all killer with no filler. C’mon… is the ultimate party soundtrack of 2013.