Hard Action: Sinister Vibes

The full-length debut from Hard Action finds members of Speedtrap and Deathtoll 80K slowing down a touch and swapping grind and speed metal for balls-out rocking.

Channelling the late 60s/early 70s in-your-face Detroit rock’n’roll of The Stooges, and The Flamin’ Groovies via the Scandinavian axis of Hellacopters and Turbonegro, and their homeland’s finest sons, Hanoi Rocks, Sinister Vibes is 10 slabs of dirty-nailed, scuzzed-out grooves that scream battered leather jackets, faded Levi’s jeans and cheap whiskey.

Jams are well and truly kicked out – from the high-octane blast of Dead Dogs through to the Dead Boys-esque Hey You. Night Moves is a touch more bluesy, the overall feel of this album being one of late nights, broken glass and harsh mornings-after. Sure, there are a fair few hard-rocking bands that straddle the punk/sleaze line but Hard Action avoid sounding like pre-packaged, pre-styled fakers and instead deliver the goods, with some seriously tasty guitar-playing into the bargain.