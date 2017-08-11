Gravdal - Kadaverin album review

Formed in 2005, Gravdal hail from Bergen, Norway and the corpsepainted clan’s take on BM has always reflected that, combining memorable melodies, rocking mid-tempo songwriting and atmospheric grimness. However, Kadaverin is a carefully considered step into daring new territories, the band’s third full- length focusing on complex song structures, avant-garde leanings and a more complex approach. The opening title track makes it clear what to expect, breaking up the black metal assault with a lengthy mid-section that slows things down and introduces a hazy, lazy saxophone into the mix. Things aren’t always that overt, of course, but there’s plenty of angular riffing and sudden switches in mood, and the album also includes numerous guest appearances, underlining the amount of care that has gone into this. Perhaps inevitably, not every idea works equally well, but it’s certainly a compelling piece of work.

FOR FANS OF: Helheim, Fleurety, Satyricon