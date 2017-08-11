Grant The Sun - Grant The Sun album review

These days, everyone seems to be in three or four bands. In the case of Grant The Sun, members have emerged from two of Norway’s most underrated acts – Insense and Beaten To Death – to place a unique twist on multi-layered instrumentality. Towering monoliths of harsh post-metal are caressed by reverb, delay and accelerated tempos before a variety of sub-genres work their way into the mix. There are dalliances with djent, soaring post-rock and angular indie in Haben Sie Angst, Fru Blødoks picks up on BTD’s grind fury before turning towards delectable melodies and stirring rhythmic patterns while Økologisk Rave is littered with math-rock complexity. The trio’s tendency to meander away from an established melodic theme occasionally harms the impact without vocals to tie it all together, but when GTS lock into the pocket, they’re a force to be reckoned with.

FOR FANS OF: Pelican, Meshuggah, The Ocean,