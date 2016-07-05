Graham Bonnet - Reissues album review

It was quite a leap that Graham Bonnet made in 1979, when he replaced Ronnie James Dio as the singer in Rainbow. For all the power in voice, Bonnet, with his quiff and Hawaiian shirts, looked out of place in a heavy rock band of that period. And the music he made in the preceding years was a world away from Rainbow’s.

One album that Bonnet recorded in 1974 is now being released for the first time. Back Row In The Stalls (2⁄ 10 ) was shelved after the singer lost his record deal, and no wonder. It’s dreadful. Among its horrors are the Beach Boys pastiche What’s This ’Ere Then, and the sexist calypso swinger She May Not Be Much To Look At (But She’s Certainly Got A Heart).