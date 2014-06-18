Godmachine: The Art Of Godmachine

The digital era may have killed off lavish album artwork, but its spirit lives on in the shape of posters and T-shirts. Cat-loving Welshman Godmachine – Aziz to his parents – is at the forefront of this new wave of pencil, brush and iPad wielders.

This heavyweight book collects the finest examples of his work from the last seven years. While you’ll recognise some of the names represented here – Rob Zombie, Italian proggers Goblin, Sonisphere – they’re all given unexpected twists.

Crucially, though, it’s the standalone images that work best: his apocalyptic visions are gothic without being clichéd, metal without being cheesy. Disappointing lack of cute moggies, mind.