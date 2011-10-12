Girlschool: Hit And Run Revisited

With the exception of Lemmy not many folk in the business have given Girlschool their righteous kudos for being one of the, er, ballsiest propositions to come of the debacle that became known as the NWOBHM and one of few all-female bands from that era that managed to avoid the clutches of some predatory Kim Fowley-like mentor/dictator.

Kim McAuliffe (guitar/vox), Enid Williams (bass/vox), Denise Dufort (drums/vox) and Kelly Johnson (guitar/vox) had been together barely a year when they originally released Hit And Run in 1981.

Johnson died in 2007 after a long struggle with cancer and her replacement, Jackie Chambers, fills her patent stiletto boots on this re-record. The original (produced by R&B doyen Vic Maile) was widely regarded as Girlschool’s most popular and influential album. There, the songs had a much more clipped, jagged amphetamine edge that endeared them to both the punk and metal fraternity.

The new production has a louder, prouder, compressed sound, transforming well-loved club standards like C’mon Let’s Go, Back To Start, the title track and a thunderous version of Tush into fully fledged stadium rockers.