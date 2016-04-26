Giants: Break The Cycle

Giants’ full-length debut comes with an impressive opening track, Underachiever, that will have you nodding your head within moments.

Complete with upbeat drumming, an earworm of a chorus and melodic backing vocals, it’s a cheery start, with Against The Grain and the achingly sticky Another Day Another Year following suit. They throw some grit into the mix with I’m Not Around, which dials up post-hardcore angst, and both Break The Cycle and Our Own Enemy show that this Essex band have teeth to bare. Packed with tumbling rhythms, and powered by an unpretentious blend of yells and clean vocals, Giants delve into emo and punk territories in equal measure, channelling a range of influences from Departures to Ignite and Pennywise.

Some songs are less cohesive than others, and the singing occasionally drags on the fiercer raw vocals. But even those blemishes have some charm as Giants champion a collection of cuddly rhythms that are offset by a darker volatility, finding their feet without regard for being too polished.

Just be prepared to sing ‘Woah-oh-oh’ until you drop, because these guys know how to get stuck in your head.