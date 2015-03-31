Ghost Iris: Anecdotes Of Science & Soul

Ghost Iris’s first full-length has some serious wrinkles to be ironed out. Unlike many similar bands, however, these Danes sound like they will naturally fix those flaws as they grow into their music, with the issues more to do with execution than idea, and with enough quality underlying to carry them till they get it exactly right.

While they clearly belong to the technically minded end of modern metal, they’re a long way from falling into djeneric djent territory, with a groove and crunch that provides plenty of headbanging drive. Add in their catchy hooks and the foundations are there.

That said, the shiny vocals don’t always tonally fit the melodies, robbing the record of atmosphere in the process. More problematic is the slightly repetitive screamed verse/clean chorus formula, not helped by the boring and monotone screams.

Fix those problems, and this is a winner, not just the promising effort it is now./o:p