Gehennah: Too Loud To Live, Too Drunk To Die

If you’re expecting anything but a libidinous rockin’ good time from a Gehennah album, you’ll be disappointed.

Since the early 90s, these kings of the bottom of the bottle have been offending polite metal society with their brash black’n’thrash – think Motörhead and Venom filtered through sleazy punk and the Sunset Strip – and Too Loud To Live… is another entry designed to play upon your body’s autonomic response to pump fists and bang heads at the sound of octane-powered galloping. Let’s Fall Off The Wagon and Scumbag may not be compositional masterpieces, but there are no frills present and no fucks given.

As catchy as the rehashed riffs, raspy vocals, party atmosphere and open road (whether driving on, or passed out in the middle of) feel is, the repetition can also make for a tiresome listen.

But if you enjoy metal oozing with ribaldry and bastardised bluesy riffing, simply crack open this tall boy. Just make sure to keep tabs on how many IQ points you lose in the process.